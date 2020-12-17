BWW Previews: Pajama Cast Party & Studio Tenn Present 'A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS' December 21st



As a special holiday treat, Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party is joining forces with Patrick Cassidy, the Host and Artistic Director of Studio Tenn Talks for the upcoming online event "A Broadway Christmas." The show, airing on Facebook and YouTube Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET and 7pm CST, will feature live musical performances by Liz Callaway, Linda Lavin, Lesli Margherita, Julia Murney, and Brandie Inez Sutton.

Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn, created "Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy," a virtual talk show which has been featuring performing artists from Broadway, film and music. Guests have included Patti LuPone, Adam Guettel, Jason Alexander, Kelli O'Hara, and Victor Garber, among many others. The shows air every Monday at 7pm CST at StudioTennTalks.com. Studio Tenn is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, Tenn. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original "Legacy" series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. See studiotenn.com.



After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.



"I've been a fan of Patrick Cassidy since I first saw him singing his head off as Frederic in The Pirates of Penzance on Broadway," says Caruso. "He made an exciting pivot to the other side of the footlights when he became the artistic director of Studio Tenn in Franklin, Tennessee in November of 2019. Recently, I've enjoyed watching him create and host his in-depth talk show featuring a dazzling array of guests. We have a lot in common...we both love to laugh, and we are both obsessed with talented people. I can't wait to co-host "A Broadway Christmas" with Patrick, and look forward to many more projects together!"

"A Broadway Christmas"

Hosted by Patrick Cassidy & Jim Caruso

Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET, 7pm CST

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAJvFYI4GXE

StudioTenn or Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook