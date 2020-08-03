BWW Previews: Karen Mason and Megan Hilty Lead Impressive List Of Guests On August 3rd JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY
Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. The show is aired live on the Cast Party Network YouTube Channel.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, August 3 at 8pm ET, and feature Broadway/TV star Megan Hilty and her husband songwriter/singer Brian Gallagher, Broadway/R&B singer James Delisco Beeks, jazz singer Rose Colella, Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason, singer/actress Julie Garnyé, and singer/front lines nurse Danielle Threet.
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm ET
View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzxwrbUyOmE
YouTube (Cast Party Network), Birdland Jazz Facebook Page, BroadwayWorld.com
Stephen Mosher
