BWW Previews: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Valentine's Day Special: More From The Archives Airs on February 14th

Jamie deRoy continues her look back at the treasures in her vault

Feb. 10, 2021  

BWW Previews: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Valentine's Day Special: More From The Archives Airs on February 14thJamie deRoy & friends Valentine's Day Special: More From the Archives on Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 PM

Appearing on this episode are Jamie deRoy and Taffy (The Huber Marionettes), LaLa Brooks (The Crystals), Haley Swindal (Chicago), E. Clayton Cornelius (Ain't Too Proud), Grammy Award Winner Melissa Manchester and Allison Blackwell (Pretty Woman).

The episode was filmed at The Cinegrill in LA, The Metropolitan Room, Birdland and Birdland Theater and New York.

The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends Valentine's Day Special: More From the Archives airs on Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates.

Musicians on this episode include: Shelly Markham, Lanny Meyers, Ron Abel, Tom Hubbard and Richie Goods.


