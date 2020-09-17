BWW Previews: Ava Nicole Frances and Richard Jay-Alexander Come To The Party

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party is the place to catch the stars in action.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, September 21 at 8pm, and feature Broadway leading men T. Oliver Reid and Adam Roberts, Nashville singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Becky Priest, young actress/singer Ava Nicole Frances and award-winning director-of-the-stars Richard Jay-Alexander, who will regale the viewers with stories of working with Streisand, Chenoweth, and Midler!



In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have all served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8-qE0QfRk0

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

