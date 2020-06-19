BWW Previews: Alice Ripley and Robbie Fairchild Lead List of Guests for June 22nd Episode of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY

Jun. 19, 2020  

BWW Previews: Alice Ripley and Robbie Fairchild Lead List of Guests for June 22nd Episode of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTYCatch Pajama Cast Party this coming Monday, June 22 at 8 pm EDT! The show will feature Tony-winning actress/singer Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild, 5-time Emmy nominee Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, legendary jazz singer Allan Harris, r&b/pop singer Melanie Taylor and guitarist Terry Wollman, singer/producer Ruby Locknar and young Analise Scarpaci, who was set to open on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire.

For seventeen years, "Cast Party" has been a constant every Monday on the Birdland stage in New York City. When the club shuttered due to the pandemic, host Jim Caruso stormed YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of trusty producer Ruby Locknar.

You can watch by clicking on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqUt34fUurc or visiting from the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm EDT
YouTube (Jim Caruso) & Facebook (Birdland Jazz Club)
