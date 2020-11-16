BWW Feature: VTV Guide Listings For Week Of November 16, 2020

What's on tonight?

In the ever-changing world of online performances, Broadway World Cabaret continues our effort at keeping readers informed on who is presenting regularly scheduled shows. Some past shows have taken a hiatus, but new ones turn up, so be sure to check our weekly listings to see what's new for the week.

MONDAY

4:30 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:30 to 7:30 and another from 7:30 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

8:00 Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on Youtube -- Birdland's host, emcee, and creator of the 18-year running variety show Jim Caruso's Cast Party welcomes a series of famous guests to chat and perform in his virtual variety program filled with laughter, storytelling, and song. Tune in to Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party HERE

8:00 Marty Thomas Presents DIVA on Youtube and Facebook -- Marty Thomas brings his popular 8-year-running show to the internet, celebrating feminism and proud, powerful female artists. Featuring a weekly lineup of world-class entertainers from wide reaching genres and styles, Marty Thomas brings divas like Christina Bianco, Diana DeGarmo and more right into your home. Tune in to Marty Thomas Presents DIVA on Facebook HERE on Youtube HERE or at Instagram @Martysdivas

9:00 MT TRIVIA with Christopher & Kevin Metzger-Timson on Youtube -- 3 rounds of musical theatre trivia, 2 Broadway guests, 1 winner! Play along with us at home to help our guests win as they compete in three rounds of musical theatre trivia: "A Simple Choice," "Name That Diva," and "Sing Out, Louise!" Belting and hilarity are sure to ensue! So grab a drink, turn your brain on, and think! It's MT Trivia....with the MTs! Tune in to MT Trivia with Christopher & Kevin Metzger-Timson on Youtube HERE

TUESDAY

4:30 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:30 to 7:30 and another from 7:30 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

7:00 Good Morning, Tonight! with Jackie Cox & Michael Hull on Youtube -- Theater people are used to springing from their beds a bit later than most others. Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) & Michael Hull (The 5:30 Quarantini) host a Morning Show, specifically designed for Night-Time people! Each week brings Broadway Stars, Special Performances, and plenty of other surprises. Call time is 7pm! Tune in to Good Morning, Tonight! on Youtube HERE

7:15 Piano Bar Live on Facebook, Youtube, and Broadway On Demand -- The MAC Award winning "Show of the Year" began live streaming last year from NY Piano Bars, hosted by Scott Barbarino, and continues bringing guests to your home screens. Tune in to Piano Bar Live HERE or HERE or HERE

WEDNESDAY

4:30 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:30 to 7:30 and another from 7:30 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

6:00 Fleur Seule LIVE on Facebook @fleurseule-- Allyson Briggs, frontwoman of Fleur Seule hosts an evening of music from her Facebook page, bringing together the whole band to perform in that unique Fleur Seule style, all chic and all Magnifique. Tune in to Fleur Seule LIVE HERE

6:00 The Early Set with Gabrielle Stravelli on Youtube and the Facebook pages of Ms. Stravelli and Birdland -- The jazz great talks to people from the jazz world about their musical choices, influences, creative process and more. Tune in to The Early Set HERE or HERE or HERE

7:00 Mike Renzi & Friends on Facebook and Instagram -- Legendary Maestro Mike Renzi offers an evening of classics from The American Songbook. Sponsored by Sardella's Restaurant in Rhode Island, Renzi's show features a guest artist each week, with Renzi's colleague, prolific crooner Nicolas King, being the most frequent visitor, and rightly so. Tune in to Mike Renzi & Friends HERE

7:00 Quarantine Cabaret with Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter on Facebook and Youtube -- Broadway and reality television veterans Potter and Thomas join forces from their mutual homes each week to welcome stars from the stage, screen, and clubs for interviews, performances, and games. See guests like Ali Stroker, Telly Leung and Mykal Kilgore get silly and stupendous with their affable and outrageous hosts. Tune in the Quarantine Cabaret on Facebook HERE and on Youtube HERE or at Instagram @Martysdivas

7:00 Piano Bingo -- Produced by Shake Rattle & Roll, the makers of Dueling Pianos, Piano Bingo has all the interaction of your favorite all-request piano bar show, PLUS the competitive fun of Bingo! $100.00 in cash awarded every week! Tune in to Piano Bingo HERE

7:30 The Matt Cave -- Matt Baker on Facebook. Australian native and New York resident, Baker, comes to viewers from his chic Manhattan home, complete with mood lighting, in this program showcasing a different composer each week. Tune in to Matt Baker's Wednesday Night HERE

THURSDAY

4:30 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:30 to 7:30 and another from 7:30 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

5:00 Karen Mason Live on Facebook -- Cabaret great Karen Mason proves that a great performer needs no more than a stage and an audience by opening her home to viewers who long to spend some 20ish minutes watching a true original be that which is most uniquely her. The fans want Mason so much her first episode had over two thousand views, prompting the multiple award winner to go for a weekly date with fans. Tune in to Karen Mason Live HERE

5:30 Michael Hull & Dylan Bustamante's "5:30 Quarantini" on YouTube and Facebook. A Broadway Happy Hour where Michael & Dylan mix a drink with one your favorite Broadway talents before challenging them to a round of trivia, puzzles, and word-games! Subscribe, watch past episodes, and tune in at www.530quarantini.com

8:00 Billy's Place with Billy Stritch on Facebook -- Grammy Award nominee, Billy Stritch welcomes audiences to his cool, smooth, evening of Stritch-ly arranged music from all eras of The Great American Songbook, featuring a specialty cocktail each week, and spotlights on specific composers. Tune in to Billy's Place HERE

FRIDAY

4:00 Marie's Crisis on Broadway World -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4 pm to 5 pm followed by a live stream pianist/singalong with video content from the singers of Marie's Crisis HERE

5:00 Virtual Halston with Julie Halson on Youtube -- Cabaret's Queen of Comedy visits, one on one, with much-loved celebrities in her hour-long chat show, filled with that inimitable Halston style and humor. Naturally, Halston has a sidekick - her producer, Jim Caruso. Tune in to Virtual Halston HERE

5:00 Virtual Piano Lounge Plus One With Nicole Zuraitis and Dan Pugach on Facebook -- Grammy nominee, Nicole Zuraitis shows her special brand of moxie as she and her drummer husband, Dan, play music from opposite ends of their home while kickin' back with a beer., only now Nicole welcomes a new guest every week! See Nicole's listing artwork (to the left) for her guest lineup or scroll down to see an enlarged version. Tune in to Virtual Piano Lounge HERE

5:30 The Drinkwater Brothers in Concert on Facebook and Instagram @thedrinkwaterbrothers -- John and Matt Drinkwater continue their live concerts filled with unscripted spontaneity, audience interaction, song requests, humor and the high-quality music for which they are known. Tune in to The Drinkwater Brothers in concert HERE

7:00 Fleur Seule LIVE on Facebook @fleurseule -- Allyson Briggs, frontwoman of Fleur Seule hosts an evening of music from her Facebook page, bringing together the whole band to perform in that unique Fleur Seule style, all chic and all Magnifique. Tune in to Fleur Seule LIVE HERE

7:00 Fan Friday Live with Arielle Jacobs -- Broadway leading lady comes to fans from her home, usually in the company of husband JJ Caruncho but sometimes with guest-stars. Arielle and co. always answer fan questions, talk about current events, and sing a few songs. Fan Friday Live can be seen on Arielle's Instagram account, on her Facebook page HERE or her Youtube channel HERE

7:00 Broadway To Beyonce with William TN Hall -- MAC Award winning Hall takes requests from online viewers in an eclectic and fun night of NYC piano bar, everything from Sondheim to Sinatra, Joni to Joel, Broadway to ANY way. Catch WTH's act on Facebook HERE or on Youtube HERE

7:00 Shabbat with Ari Axelrod Facebook -- Cabaret's favorite champion of Broadway and Judaism brings his weekly Sabbath show to Facebook for people missing their services during quarantine. Tune in to Shabbat with Ari Axelrod right HERE

SATURDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

7: 00 Jordan & Michelle Saturdays on Facebook -- Vocal duo Jordan & Michelle bring you a new live virtual concert including everything from jazz to rock to Broadway! See these Broadway and television singing actors in real-time on Facebook, with archived shows on their Youtube channel. Tune in to Jordan & Michelle Saturdays HERE

8:00 Dueling Pianos on Facebook -- the longest running Dueling Pianos show in NYC history, now LIVE, in your house - all request, fully interactive. From Billy Joel to Bon Jovi, from Britney Spears to Bruno Mars - two of the top piano entertainers in the Northeast play your favorites in a 3+ hr non-stop show! Tune in to Dueling Pianos HERE

SUNDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

7:00 Open Mac: Showtunes & Shenanigans with Michael McAssey on Facebook and Youtube -- Maestro McAssey describes his show thus: "Showtunes & Shenanigans" with Michael McAssey at the piano with a % of tips going to THE ACTORS FUND. Tune in to Open Mac: McAssey LIVE HERE

For up to the minute listings of pop-ups and one-offs, be sure to check Sue's listings at Cabaret Hotspot HERE

VTV Guide Logo designed by Bowie Dunwoody WEBSITE

