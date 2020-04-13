BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Nineteen - The Complete Shows Edition 2

Today, the Pandemic Playlist takes another look at artists who have used Youtube to put their entire show on display so that audiences can experience the full arc of their journey in storytelling. There are those who advise against displaying your complete show online, believing that it might prevent you from booking the show into venues in the future... well, the immediate future holds no bookings for these artists, so this is their generous way of helping those homebound people to find some entertainment and inspiration, or just to help them pass the time while sheltering in place. We at Broadway World are grateful to all the artists putting their craft online for our benefit and we urge grateful audience members who are particularly moved by their work to reach out to them with gratuities and gratitude to help them during the international health crisis.

1. Rian Keating: In This Traveling Heart - Mr. Keating is one of the beating hearts of the cabaret community. This devotee of the performing arts has dedicated his life to the pursuit and exploration of the art form and the artists who create it. In the '80s Mr. Keating had a cable access interview show where he spoke with celebrities like Gwen Verdon and Julie Wilson, and his latest role in the business is that of storyteller. With In This Traveling Hert, Rian takes the audience on a musical memoir about his childhood abroad, his family relationships, and his adaptation to being deaf. That show garnered praise from the entire community and the press who saw it and now online audiences can see this show HERE . Rian Keating has a Youtube Channel HERE

2. Val Moranto at The Metropolitan Room - Val Moranto is an actress who has toured the world with musicals like The Who's Tommy, played this country in shows like Sweeney Todd and Les Mis, and worked extensively on camera, including having a role in a little forthcoming Spielberg movie about some Jets and some Sharks. Ms. Moranto has also lent her voice and presence to the cabaret/concert community in group shows, Actor's Fund benefits, and her own solo shows. Val Moranto can be seen in action in her one-woman show HERE and her website can be seen HERE

3. Ricky Ritzel's Broadway - Ricky Ritzel is a MAC Award recipient whose presence behind the piano at famed nightclub Don't Tell Mama is one of the reasons that crowds flock to the Midtown West nightspot. His show, Ricky Ritzel's Broadway is a fast-growing institution that people can't get enough of. Whether it is Mr. Ritzel's charm as a performer, the factoids he presents during the show or the talent he curates, the show is one every cabaret aficionado wants to see and every cabaret performer wants to be in. HERE is one of the episodes of the recurring variety show to whet the whistle while we all await a return to live performances. Ricky Ritzel has a Youtube Channel HERE

4. Joan Darragh: The Invigorated Ingenue - Joan Darragh has plenty of achievements to her name, so she didn't really need another. This accomplished professional in the field of Museum planning and design management is a professor at Baruch College. Somewhere in her past, though, Ms. Darragh spent a little time on the stage, and last year she decided to make a return to performing with The Invigorated Ingenue. The show captured the attention of many people inside the cabaret world and she captured the hearts of all who saw her in action, met her in passing, or got connected through social media. A cabaret performer on the rise, Joan's debut cabaret show can be seen HERE and Joan can be found on the Facebook Machine HERE

5. Carly Ozard: Carly on Fire (Island) - Carly Ozard is one of the music industry's originals. A successful and beloved New York City busker, Ms. Ozard is a singer-songwriter who travels the world, seeking inspiration for her art, which she displays in clubs, bars, theaters, and subways throughout the year. Now that the world is practicing Shelter In Place, Ms. Ozard has taken her considerable talents to the airwaves with regular online streaming concerts. With recordings available for purchase and her considerable online presence, Ms. Ozard is proof that nothing can keep a good artist down. She the artist in action HERE before checking out her website HERE

6. Hit List from Smash Live Concert was a special event at 54 Below in which the fictional musical HIT LIST from the polarizing TV show SMASH (some love it, some love to hate it - speaking personally, this dude didn't love it, I LOOOOOOVED it) was recreated with original Smash cast members Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus and a host of uber-talented Broadway, cabaret and television actors. The show sold out justlikethat and the fans remain forever grateful, especially thanks to this video HERE

7. Deborah Zecher: On Purpose - After a lifetime singing as a Rabbi, Deborah Zecher took her life as a woman and a Rabbi and turned it into a cabaret show that debuted at Don't Tell Mama in 2018. The show so well received, Zecher took it on the road where she found its themes were universally relatable and the show well received. With award nominations for her debut, Ms. Zecher began accepting invitations to appear in group shows like 4 Women, 4 Stories and Meg Flather Songs: A Cabaret Sisterhood and discovered a new career for her next act in life. See Deborah's debut HERE and her website HERE

8. Lynda Rodolitz: Animal Magnetism -Lynda Rodolitz is a beloved member of the cabaret set whose solo shows always draw a big crowd because of her inimitable style, both comedic and otherwise, and her ability to put together shows that will make audiences smile. This year, Ms. Rodolitz was presented with the MAC Award for Female Musical Comedy Performer for this show HERE. Ms. Rodolitz can be found on Youtube and on Facebook.

9. Reeve Carney - Mr. Carney is, indeed, one of the most talented people in the business (as The Green Room 42 impresario Daniel Dunlow claims in this video) and his year-long residency at Dunlow's club gave Mr. Carney ample opportunity to validate Dunlow's appraisal of his work. The star of Spiderman Turn Off The Dark and Hadestown is one of the new stars of today's world and never fails to entertain or to impress. His onstage magic is plainly visible HERE and he can be found online at his Twitter handle @reevecarney

10. Richard Holbrook: Richard Sings Rodgers With a Lot of Heart - The show is HERE This note from Mr. Holbrook: "I would like to dedicate this video not only to the victims of this disease, as well as the many healthcare workers, firemen, and policemen fighting this pandemic but also to the residents of New York City adhering to the mandate of social distancing.

I am also dedicating the posting of this video to my fellow cabaret artists and friends, especially those who were nominated and honored at this past week's MAC Awards. I salute you and send you my heartiest congratulations. In addition, I would like to thank most sincerely Jonathan Furshpan for not only streaming this video but also sending me this file so I can present it to you. I am hoping that we can all "keep the music playing" now and in the future. So, for those of you who did not see this show live, I hope you enjoy it."





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories