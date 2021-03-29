BWW Feature: Spotlight on THOSE GIRLS - A Video Library

THOSE GIRLS. That's the name of the group - just as you read it. Those girls, in all caps - and these girls deserve to be in all caps. Their names, alphabetically, are Eve Eaton (the statuesque blonde with the groovy asymmetrical haircut), Rachel Hanser (the petite brunette with the naturally curly hair), Karen Mack (the beltress whose tresses tend toward shades of red), and Wendy Russell (she of the fair hair and chic eyeglass frames). Apart, these remarkable women are four of the best vocalists in the business - together, these Sisters From Other Misters are the purveyors of some of the most exquisite vocal harmonies to be found on earth. Oh, they are also the coolest chicks around, fulfilling your every woman rocker fantasy while fulfilling your every musical satisfaction.

Since joining forces in 2016 THOSE GIRLS have been packing every room they have played, as well as accepting invitations from everyone in town planning a group show. Not enough good can be said about these women - they are leaders in the business and the community, demonstrating for every other woman the extent to which they can control their destinies and their artistry, and always leading with love. Inspirational and sensational these girls are more like THOSE AMAZING WOMEN.

Now... could we please get a CD, ladies?

Below are six videos from the THOSE GIRLS YouTube Channel HERE but there are additional videos of the group at the THOSE GIRLS website HERE.

A little Meg Flather, anyone?

At a regular haunt - Don't Tell Mama:

Peace at The Salon:

Elvis Rules:

A Ratty number:

Not in Kansas anymore:

BONUS VIDEO Courtesy of the MAC Awards: