BWW Feature: Karen Mason and Marty Thomas Added To VTV Guide Listings Week of July 1, 2020

New programming for the week includes a new outing by Karen Mason, who tested the waters with a Facebook live event last week and enjoyed it so much that she decided to make it a weekly date for she and her fans!

The indefatigable Sue Matsuki at CABARET HOTSPOT continues to compile her weekly listings of the one-offs, the pop-ups, and the regulars while Broadway World Cabaret presents this Virtual TV Guide to assist viewers in keeping up with what's online to see. All of these shows accept virtual tips, some for charity, some for the artists, and many of them are archived on the artists' Facebook pages and Youtube channels. These listings are in EDT.



MONDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

8:00 Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on Youtube -- Birdland's host, emcee, and creator of the 18-year running variety show Jim Caruso's Cast Party welcomes a series of famous guests to chat and perform in his virtual variety program filled with laughter, storytelling, and song. Tune in to Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party HERE

8:00 Marty Thomas Presents DIVA on Youtube and Facebook -- Marty Thomas brings his popular 8-year-running show to the internet, celebrating feminism and proud, powerful female artists. Featuring a weekly lineup of world-class entertainers from wide reaching genres and styles, Marty Thomas brings divas like Christina Bianco, Diana Degarmo and more right into your home. Tune in to Marty Thomas Presents DIVA on Facebook HERE on Youtube HERE or at Instagram @Martysdivas

TUESDAY

5:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 5:00 to 7:30 and another from 7:30 to 10:00. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

7:15 Piano Bar Live on Facebook, Youtube, and Broadway On Demand -- The MAC Award winning "Show of the Year" began live streaming last year from NY Piano Bars, hosted by Michael McAssey, and continues bringing guests to your home screens. Tune in to Piano Bar Live HERE or HERE or HERE

WEDNESDAY

3:00 Linda Lavin & Billy Stritch on Facebook -- Award-winning actress and national treasure, Linda Lavin, performs a living room concert with Maestro Billy Stritch at the piano. Together, these friends share swanky, fun, and festive musical programs, sometimes curated with themes and sometimes with eclectic selections, but always with great love. Tune in to Linda Lavin & Billy Stritch right HERE

3:00 Family Sing-Along with Micah Young on Facebook -- Micah Young's afternoon sing-along is not just for the kids - it's for anyone, young, old or in between, who has a penchant for Disney and other youth-themed music. Gather the whole family together for some fun with Micah. Tune in to Family Sing-Along with Micah Young right HERE

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

6:00 Fleur Seule LIVE on Facebook @fleurseule-- Allyson Briggs, frontwoman of Fleur Seule hosts an evening of music from her Facebook page, bringing together the whole band to perform in that unique Fleur Seule style, all chic and all Magnifique. Tune in to Fleur Seule LIVE HERE

7:00 Mike Renzi & Friends on Facebook and Instagram -- Legendary Maestro Mike Renzi offers an evening of classics from The American Songbook. Sponsored by Sardella's Restaurant in Rhode Island, Renzi's show features a guest artist each week, with Renzi's colleague, prolific crooner Nicolas King, being the most frequent visitor, and rightly so. Tune in to Mike Renzi & Friends HERE

7:00 Quarantine Cabaret with Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter on Facebook and Youtube -- Broadway and reality television veterans Potter and Thomas join forces from their mutual homes each week to welcome stars from the stage, screen, and clubs for interviews, performances, and games. See guests like Ali Stroker, Telly Leung and Mykal Kilgore get silly and stupendous with their affable and outrageous hosts. Tune in the Quarantine Cabaret on Facebook HERE and on Youtube HERE or at Instagram @Martysdivas

7:00 Piano Bingo -- Produced by Shake Rattle & Roll, the makers of Dueling Pianos, Piano Bingo has all the interaction of your favorite all-request piano bar show, PLUS the competitive fun of Bingo! $100.00 in cash awarded every week! Tune in to Piano Bingo HERE

7:30 Matt Baker on Facebook -- Australian native and New York resident, Baker, comes to viewers from his chic Manhattan home, complete with mood lighting, in this program showcasing a different composer each week. Tune in to Matt Baker's Wednesday Night HERE

THURSDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

5:00 Karen Mason Live on Facebook -- Cabaret great Karen Mason proves that a great performer needs no more than a stage and an audience by opening her home to viewers who long to spend some 20ish minutes watching a true original be that which is most uniquely her. The fans want Mason so much her first episode had over two thousand views, prompting the multiple award winner to go for a weekly date with fans. Tune in to Karen Mason Live HERE

8:00 Billy's Place with Billy Stritch on Facebook -- Grammy Award nominee, Billy Stritch welcomes audiences to his cool, smooth, evening of Stritch-ly arranged music from all eras of The Great American Songbook, featuring a specialty cocktail each week, and at least one Cy Coleman song. Tune in to Billy's Place HERE

FRIDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

4:40 Virtual Piano Lounge With Nicole Zuraitis and Dan Pugach on Facebook -- Grammy nominee, Nicole Zuraitis shows her special brand of moxie as she and her drummer husband, Dan, play music from opposite ends of their home while kickin' back with a beer. Tune in to Virtual Piano Lounge HERE

5:00 Virtual Halston with Julie Halson on Youtube -- Cabaret's Queen of Comedy visits, one on one, with much-loved celebrities in her hour-long chat show, filled with that inimitable Halston style and humor. Naturally, Halston has a sidekick - her producer, Jim Caruso. Too much humor for one 1-hour show. Tune in to Virtual Halston HERE

6:00 Fleur Seule LIVE on Facebook @fleurseule-- Allyson Briggs, frontwoman of Fleur Seule hosts an evening of music from her Facebook page, bringing together the whole band to perform in that unique Fleur Seule style, all chic and all Magnifique. Tune in to Fleur Seule LIVE HERE

7:00 Shabbat with Ari Axelrod Facebook -- Cabaret's favorite champion of Broadway and Judaism brings his weekly Sabbath show to Facebook for people missing their services during quarantine. Tune in to Shabbat with Ari Axelrod right HERE

SATURDAY

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

7: 00 Jordan & Michelle Saturdays on Facebook -- Vocal duo Jordan & Michelle bring you a new live virtual concert including everything from jazz to rock to Broadway! See these Broadway and television singing actors in real-time on Facebook, with archived shows on their Youtube channel. Tune in to Jordan & Michelle Saturdays HERE

8:00 Matt Baker's Dinner Set on Facebook -- VTV's most industrious musician logs on for his third show of the week, an elegant and relaxing dinner set, with requests taken, virtually, as the real Wonder from Down Under serves up the best in mealtime entertainment. Tune in to Matt Baker's Dinner Set HERE

8:00 Dueling Pianos on Facebook -- the longest running Dueling Pianos show in NYC history, now LIVE, in your house - all request, fully interactive. From Billy Joel to Bon Jovi, from Britney Spears to Bruno Mars - two of the top piano entertainers in the Northeast play your favorites in a 3+ hr non-stop show! Tune in to Dueling Pianos HERE

SUNDAY

2:00 Digital Get Down With The Boy Band Project on Facebook and Youtube -- Watch recorded performances of The Boy Band Brunch in a watch-party format with the members of The Boy Band Project. Chat, trivia, polls, games, drinking games, and lots of laughs abound in this interactive experience with the boys that fans love to swoon over. Tune in to Digital Get Down HERE

3:00 Sunday Tea With John McD on Facebook -- Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and Maestro, John McDaniel welcomes fans old and new into his home for an afternoon tea full of music and memories, as he performs songs compiled from a list of requests received during the previous week. Tune in to Sunday Tea With John McD HERE

3:00 Sunday Supper Club with Matt Baker on Facebook -- Maestro and Gershwin aficionado, Matt Baker, dedicates the afternoon to jazz and standards in this relaxing and entertaining hour of music and chat. Bonus: hearing Baker's dreamy Australian accent. Tune in to Sunday Supper Club HERE

4:00 Marie's Group on Facebook -- Marie's Crisis creates a virtual piano bar where the pianists and singers bring the Marie's Crisis ambiance right to your home with a shift from 4:00 to 7:00 and another from 7:00 to 9:30. Tune in to Marie's Group on Facebook HERE

5:00 Open Mac: McAssey LIVE with Michael McAssey on Facebook and Youtube -- Maestro McAssey describes his show thus: "Showtunes & Shenanigans" with Michael McAssey at the piano with a % of tips going to THE ACTORS FUND. Tune in to Open Mac: McAssey LIVE HERE

6:00 Sunday Night Sing-Along With Micah Young on Facebook -- Micah Young plays piano and sings, with his co-host, Amanda Hosking, in this weekly sing-along. Each week's setlist has a theme that is announced online on Mondays/Tuesdays so that viewers can send in requests. Tune in to Sunday Night Sing-Along with Micah Young right HERE

For up to the minute listings of pop-ups and one-offs, be sure to check Sue's listings at Cabaret Hotspot HERE

