BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST RECORDING, INDEPENDENT

There was a time when recording artists pounded the pavement, trying to get a record company to sign them to a label. How many movies, television programs, and novels were written about this topic in the popular culture of the last century? Well, it's a new day, and if you don't get signed to the Columbia label or the Capitol Records label, it's not the end of the world. There are independent record labels all around that are looking for talented artists to record and release. Heck, some artists even record their albums all by themselves - and even though they have to control the marketing and publicity, they also control all the rights.

These are some of the independently released albums from the club and concert artists of NYC.

The Category Is BEST RECORDING, INDEPENDENT

Gretchen Reinhagen - Take It With Me: Stepping away from her comedy roots, Gretchen Reinhagen went into the studio and reminded everyone that even a funny girl has feelings that can be put into song. Holy Fanny Brice, Batman! Read the Broadway World review of Take It With Me HERE.

Lisa Viggiano - Invited To Stay: After more than a couple of years at the mic in the clubs, Lisa Viggiano took home a well-deserved MAC Award. Then she released her first album in twenty years... and, boy, was it worth the wait. Read the Broadway World review of Invited To Stay HERE.

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act: What happens when a brassy broad from Broadway takes to the nightclubs? She gets a hit act. What happens when she takes the hit act into the recording studio? She gets a Broadway World review like THIS.

Nicolas King - On Another Note: This show business veteran has proven he can do it all - act, sing, dance - and he is still proving it with his weekly online music shows. Before there was virtual Nicolas King, though, there was digital Nicolas King, and no matter which Nicolas you get, it's going to be choice. Read the Broadway World review of On Another Note HERE.

Charley Crossley & Ava Nicole Frances - Mutual Admiration Live: When a fifteen-year-old musical prodigy meets a timeless veteran and they hit it off, what else is there to do but put together an act? This May-December sister show was a hit in the clubs and a hit in the recording studio. HERE is the Broadway World review of Mutual Admiration Live.

Nicole Zuraitis - All Wandering Hearts: The Grammy Award nominated jazz genius took time off from her online Virtual Lounge recently to release her new album, and it brightened up a dim year. Zuraitis, an entertainer of great gravity, brightens up any day of the week. See the brand new Broadway World review of All Wandering Hearts HERE.

The Drinkwater Brothers - Do Not Feed The Birds: After a whirlwind breakout season, The Drinkwater Brothers have established themselves as the up-and-coming upstarts of the cabaret and club industry, covering everything rock & roll to Broadway... but when they started writing their own songs, there was a chemical reaction. Read the Broadway World review of Do Not Feed The Birds HERE.

Vote for your Broadway World Award Best Recording, Independent choice HERE.

