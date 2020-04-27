BWW CD Review: The Drinkwater Brothers Do Not Feed The Birds Takes Flight

The Drinkwater Brothers Do Not Feed The Birds but they certainly do feed the need for good music. Whether they are playing out in a club, giving online concerts from their home, or performing on their debut CD, there is no denying that the sounds they create will make the listener happy, so choice is their contribution to the art form. The style of music that John and Matthew tend toward is not new, but the manner in which they create that music is particular to these two young men. With harmonies best described as Simon and Garfunkel with a dose of testosterone, the brothers create a folk-rock sound with a sense of urgency, rather like their career trajectory for the last year, a year that has seen Matt and John playing a number of solo shows, group shows, and musical theater projects, as well as the release of this CD.

Do Not Feed The Birds is a combination of 4 original songs and 4 covers - yes, the CD is only 8 songs, a shame because the music is completely enjoyable, enough to make one sorry there aren't four more tracks, indeed, enough to make one sorry the arrangements for some of the songs lasted longer, rather than ending so soon (sometimes a bit abruptly). It's forgivable and easily written off as a rookie mistake because, given their growing popularity, there is no denying that when the siblings next go into the recording studio, they will be better prepared to deliver a more thorough musical journey for their fans. The brevity of the CD can be attributed to the fact that the brothers had no guiding hand in this project - Do Not Feed The Birds was entirely produced and funded by John and Matt themselves, which flips the narrative, resulting in an appraisal of nothing but admiration. For recent college graduates to create so well-produced an album of music, with efficient mixing, skilled accompaniment (both Drinkwaters are master musicians), and impressive vocals is no mark of a pair of underachievers. These men clearly have their eyes on the prize and seeing their path, thus far, has been worth taking note.

While Matthew and John Drinkwater have been playing the cabaret clubs of New York City, their music is not what one thinks of when hearing the word cabaret. The gentlemen, comfortable singing show tunes and standards, are mostly interested in rock music, hence the covers of music by The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and Bill Withers. Their covers of these famous rock songs pay respectable tribute to the original artists and recordings while maintaining the Drinkwater uniqueness, particularly on a driven "Rocky Racoon" that reflects the personalities of the brothers, as opposed to the more laid-back original recording by Sir Paul. The well-known songs on the CD are also wisely spaced out between the four original compositions by the twins, and it is in these new creations where the listener finds out who John and Matthew are. When the richness of these voices meets the brothers' natural ability at harmony, weaving throughout their self-penned melodic lines and accessible storytelling, the Drinkwaters stake their claim inside both the listener's ear and the mind, especially on the particularly memorable "Happier" and relatable "Hold On Beautiful" - both songs that give one a clear feel for the Drinkwater aesthetic - that of a couple of good guys hangin' with their guitars. With the promise from these new songs and their new single "Fall Theme" (which is close to 100,000 streams after only 5 months) it is easy to surmise that we are seeing the birth of a musical group that will become an act that we all will wish we had seen when they started. Because it's always fun to see the big deal when it was just beginning - and please, make no mistake.

The Drinkwater Brothers are the big deal, and they are just beginning.

Do Not Feed The Birds is available on iTunes, as well as all of the singles by The Drinkwater Brothers.





