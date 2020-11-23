BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST MUSIC VIDEO CREATED IN QUARANTINE

Even in quarantine, artists will find a way to create, and with all the technology available right now, it wasn't too long into the lockdown before singers had become filmmakers, as the airwaves of YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter were filled with new music videos of varying natures. Nature will find a way.

Patrick DeGennaro - Back Alive:

Elizabeth Ward Land - Still Within The Sound of My Voice:

Fleur Seule - Close To You :

Seth Sikes - Mask of Many Colors:

Adam B. Shapiro - Defying Slavery:

Constantine Maroulis - Live Your Life for Nick Cordero:

Gabrielle Stravelli - If Only Love Was Blind:

Harold Sanditen - Get Out Of My Face:

Helane Blumfield - Boulevard of Broken Dreams/What a Wonderful World:

Marti Gould Cummings - "Take Me To The World" With the Haus of Cummings:

Edmund Bagnell - No One Is Alone:

Scott Evan Davis & Sally Mayes - Save Me The Rose:

Jamie Lozano & The Familia - Nothing Is Broken:

Joe Kinosian & Kellan Blair - Joe's Guided Meditation:

Ava Nicole Frances - One World:

Michael Kirk Lane with William TN Hall - I'm Going To go Back There Some Day:

Florencia Cuenca - Hamilton's Burn in Mariachi:

The Boy Band Project - Back Here:

