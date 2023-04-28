Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May

The event will take place on May 8th at 8pm.

Apr. 28, 2023  

BUILDING A BRIDGE CABARET to Be Held at Open Jar Studios in May Featuring an incredibly talented lineup of performers hailing from all corners of the globe, including Mexico, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, France, Brazil, Venezuela, and beyond, "Building a Bridge Cabaret" is a celebration of cultural diversity and the unifying power of the arts as performers come together to share their unique perspectives and experiences. New York, NY - On May 8th at 8pm, Open Jar Studios 11A, will come alive with the sights and sounds of "Building a Bridge Cabaret".

This unique event, produced by Catherine Cantrell Dionne, Brian Sedita, Anant Das, Kate Pfaffl, and Kellyann Coyle, will feature a diverse cast of talented performers from around the world, as well as Broadway's shining stars including: Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along, Groundhog Day), Viveca Chow (Miss Saigon), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots, Les Miserables), Joe Medeiros (Matilda, Dr. Zhivago), Tracee Beazer (Mrs. Doubtfire, Frozen), and Luis Mora (Bilingual Broadway). In addition, the cabaret will feature Alicia Kee, Calla Chapnik, Fang Tseng, Hugo Brument, Katherine Winter, Leticia Cirne, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Nagisa Kashima, Oscar Rodriguez, Rachel Baird, and Valeria Aceves.

This is a charity event raising money for Broadway for Arts Education (BAE), a nonprofit organization that uses arts education to dismantle systemic barriers to success for underserved youth. Partnering with the Broadway community, teaching artists, and schools around the world, BAE's brings a culturally-responsive and decolonized approach to arts education. Don't miss your chance to witness this unparalleled lineup of talent come together for an unforgettable performance!

Tickets are $15 online - $20 at the door (additional donations welcome!) Click Here

Doors open at 7:30pm - Performance at 8pm.

For more information, visit @buildingabridgecabaret on Instagram.




