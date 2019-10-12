BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK Performs the Songs of Anthony Nunziata

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow - continues its 2019-20 season on Monday, October 28th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Produced and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the songs of Anthony Nunziata. Show time is 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

Performers include: Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D. The Musical), Caroline Cohen, Avery Sommers (Ain't Misbehavin', Chicago) and Marieann Meringolo (MAC-Award and Bistro-Award winning vocalist).

Award-winning songwriter Jeff Franzel will serve as music director with Stephen Benson featured on guitar.

Anthony Nunziata is the New York City-based, internationally-acclaimed singer and songwriter who brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards and his original music. Anthony has performed over 400 concerts over the past few years headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls and private events across the country and around the world. The Brooklyn-born, classically trained singer is hailed by Broadwayworld as "an explosion of love and entertainment." Anthony recently co-headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. Anthony recently appeared in the Netflix film "The Last Laugh" opposite Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss.

Anthony's original songs include co-write collaborations with Victoria Shaw (No. 1 hits for Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum) Jim Brickman (21 No. 1 Albums) Jeff Franzel (Josh Groban, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Dayne), Tom Kimmel (Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash, Art Garfunkel) Maria Christensen (Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez), and Nina Ossoff and Porter Carroll Jr. (Daughtry, Patti Austin, The Temptations).

Anthony has brought his fresh take on classic & contemporary songs as well as his movie-bound original tunes across the United States and around the world to performing arts centers, theaters and private events, as well as intimate jazz clubs and symphony concerts with orchestras such as the New York Pops, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Pops, Colorado Symphony, Lancaster Symphony, Annapolis Symphony, Plymouth Symphony, Cape Cod Symphony, Toledo Symphony, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and more. He has performed at private events across the United States and recently in England, Spain, Italy and Singapore.





