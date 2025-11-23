Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - November 18 at the Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes hosted by award-winning actress/singer Mosher. The November 18 edition at the Green Room 42 featured a new bevy of talented performers. Ava Locknar was impeccable, singing Barbra Streisand’s "Anything" (in Barbra’s key!) and nailing it with stunning technique. Camden Scifres soothed the crowd with a dreamy, melancholy "I Get Along Without You Very Well."

Marissa Mulder had the audience from the beginning, joined on piano by the brilliant (Howard Gloucester). Jon Weber on violin was pure magic.

T. Oliver Reid, a true Broadway star, gave a hushed, breathtaking performance of "What Kind of Fool Am I." His acting, nuance and tremendous voice were on full display.

Pianist and music director Lon Hoyt had thirty Cornell classmates in the house. He tore it up with "Train in Vain" alongside John Miller on bass and Warren Odze on drums—an absolute rager. Lon is on fire in everything he does.

Sean Hodges, fresh to NYC, slayed "As Long As She Needs Me" (Oliver) with astonishing confidence. They are not here to play; they are ready for their close up. Sean's voice brought the house down.

Kate Dela lit up "Georgia on My Mind" and left the Green Room 42 breathless, owning every note.

Nick Cesarés was a joyride, with a great voice and complete ease on the stage. He killed "Faith" with the divine Isaac “Algonzo” Ketter on sax, and put the audience over the top.

Always superb, Ava Nicole Frances closed our show with "A Million Dreams," accompanied by her exquisite violinist, a different Jon Weber. Ava soared through that song and touched every heart in the joint. She'll be at the Laurie Beechman on December 13 with a new solo show, Glitter and Be Gay.

All in all, it was a fantastic Lineup with a wonderful band backing the performers all night. Sheridan Glover's lights and sound elevated everything. A great time was had by all.

Learn more about Susie Mosher and the Lineup on Instagram here. The bi-weekly show returns on Tuesday, December 2. Tickets are available on the Green Room 42 website here.

Below, see photos from November 18 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.