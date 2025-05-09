BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION - A PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATION Comes to 54 Below In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Broadway Hits: Gay Edition - A Pride Month Celebration on June 16, 2025 at 9:30pm. In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes sung through a queer lens from musicals such as Rent, Smash, Death Becomes Her, and more!

Featuring Broadway hits such as “Take Me or Leave Me,” “They Just Keep Moving The Line,” and “Alive Forever.” This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, and most inspiring Broadway music. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Tyler Capa TikTok Cabaret at 54 Below).

Music direction by Louis Josephson (Off-Broadway: Relapse: A New Musical composer).

Featuring Sami Blake (54 Sings Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, 54 Celebrates Curvy Queens), Fernando Garcia (Disney productions of Harmonious Live! and Disney's Christmas Spectacular on ABC), J. Gianchetti (Relapse: A New Musical– Off Broadway (Librettist/Lyricist)), Mayah Lourdes Burke (54 Sings Jessie J, 54 Celebrates Curvy Queens), JQ Hennessy (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 54 Sings AJR), Markus Mann (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Atlantis Theatrical, Philippines, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Asian Premiere, Atlantis Theatrical, Philippines), and Anania Williams (TikTok Star, Kinky Boots at Highland Park Players Chicago, one in two PrideArts Chicago).

Broadway Hits: Gay Edition - A Pride Month Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 16, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

