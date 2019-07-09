BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Continues This Month

Broadway performers, vocalists, musicians, recording artists, entertainers, pro athletes, journalists, media personalities and other notables will soon be announced as participating in "PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series" - A New Season to Help Serve Soup, Sandwiches, Snacks, Sips and Songs on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen (www.holyapostlessoupkitchen.org) located at 296 Ninth Avenue at the corner of West 28th Street in New York City.

Brian Whitted - Broadway conductor, pianist, keyboardist, singer-songwriter, arranger - is on board with the Broadway Brunchtime Series as a Special Guest Music Director and Pianist.

BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES continues with its new season at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen - an emergency food program extending services to hearty, hungry and homeless New Yorkers on a daily basis since 1982. Broadway performers and musicians will help with brunch-serving, provide special musical performances, and extend an on-going toast to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen.



Broadway Brunchtime Series - a purposeful, progressive, prominent, philanthropic and performance-platform experience - was created by Pump SportsEnt in 2014 as a not-for-profit, pay-it-forward, self-contained, community outreach mission where once a month caring and concerned Broadway performers, producers, pro athletes, entertainers, vocalists, musicians, recording artists, media personalities, journalists, and other notables and savvy supporters volunteer to serve brunch; and help educate, encourage, enlighten, empower, entertain, energize and extend HOPE to an audience of approximately 1000 needing, hungry and homeless guests during the course of two hours at Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen in New York City. Broadway Brunchtime Series is dedicated in living-honor of Mary Lorrie Davis (Original Broadway Cast of "HAIR" in 1968).





