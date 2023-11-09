BROADWAY BOUND: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Returns To 54 Below in December

After four previously acclaimed sold-out concerts, 54 Below will be presenting the fifth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Thursday, December 7th, at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear in New York City but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Jordon Cunningham will be the music director.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh, Bob Merrill, Jule Styne, Maury Yeston, and more, will be featured.

The fifth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Enter Juliet, Halloween, Holly Golightly, The Queen of Basin Street, Time and Again, and many more.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 5 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551