BOYS' NIGHT: AN ALL-MALE CIRQUELESQUE REVUE Returns to The Slipper Room

Jun. 18, 2019  
BOYS' NIGHT: AN ALL-MALE CIRQUELESQUE REVUE Returns to The Slipper Room

Created and produced by Ben Franklin, Jason Mejias, Joshua Dean and Mr. Gorgeous, this "All-Male Cirquelesque Revue" is celebrating 8 years of playful and saucy extravaganzas celebrating the art of circus and burlesque. With a brand new show every month, "The Boys" entertain the crowd through diverse aerial and ground performances with a wink, a smile and a lot of creativity. "Boys' Night" is the place to be for both girls and boys looking for a humorous and slightly naughty evening out.

"Boys' Night" takes place at The Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side on the first Thursday of each month, The Boys take to the stage and the air in a crazy new show that will have audiences of all types cheering and begging for more!

When: July 4th, 2019 and repeating the first Thursday of each month!

Where: The Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002

Doors: 9:00pm Show: 10pm

Price: $15 in advance/$20 at the door, $30 Reserved Seating

Website: www.boysnightrevue.com

Ticket purchase: www.slipperroom.com

Photo by Jason Garcia Ignacio



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Comes to La MaMa
  • NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23
  • Miss Peggy Lee Returns To NYC By Popular Demand In July!
  • Christina Bianco Headlines PRIDE Benefit For The Ali Forney Center
  • 54 Below Welcomes Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck, Andrea McArdle And More Next Week
  • CURSED CHILD Cast, Laura Osnes, and More Headline Birdland in July

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup