BOYS' NIGHT: AN ALL-MALE CIRQUELESQUE REVUE Returns To The Slipper Room May 2

Apr. 25, 2019  

BOYS' NIGHT: AN ALL-MALE CIRQUELESQUE REVUE Returns To The Slipper Room May 2

Don't miss all the original boys in the next edition of Boys Night! That's right, Joshua Dean, Ben Franklin, Mr Gorgeous and Jason Mejias are all back with the incredibly talented Eve Starr hosting! We'll be taking a break in June so make sure you come check us out this month!

Created and produced by Ben Franklin, Jason Mejias, Joshua Dean and Mr. Gorgeous, this "All-Male Cirquelesque Revue" is celebrating 8 years of playful and saucy extravaganzas celebrating the art of circus and burlesque. With a brand new show every month, "The Boys" entertain the crowd through diverse aerial and ground performances with a wink, a smile and a lot of creativity. "Boys' Night" is the place to be for both girls and boys looking for a humorous and slightly naughty evening out.

"Boys' Night" takes place at The Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side on the first Thursday of each month, The Boys take to the stage and the air in a crazy new show that will have audiences of all types cheering and begging for more!

When: May 2nd, 2019 and repeating the first Thursday of each month!

Where: The Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002

Doors: 9:00pm Show: 10pm

Price: $15 in advance/$20 at the door, $30 Reserved Seating

Website: www.boysnightrevue.com

Ticket purchase: www.slipperroom.com



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby At Joe's Pub
  • Birdland Presents David Murray With Saul Williams And More the Week Of May 6
  • JINKX MONSOON & MAJOR SCALES: THE GINGER SNAPPED Returns to NYC
  • International Performing Artist Yael Rasooly Comes to Don't Tell Mama
  • Ann Kittredge Presents FANCY MEETING YOU HERE An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Theater Bassist Dave D'aranjo Makes Debut As Bandleader In New Show

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup