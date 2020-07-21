BINGO With Marti Gould Cummings, A Virtual Fundraiser For HelpNYC Announced

Drag and New York Nightlife Superstar Marti Gould Cummings is hosting a virtual fundraiser on August 6th at 7:00p Eastern for the community initiative helpNYC. The monies raised will go directly to advancing the initiative's efforts connecting New Yorkers in need to services that can help them.

helpNYC, founded by stage manager, publicist, and entertainment vetran Josh Parkin-Ring, connects New Yorkers that are experiencing mental health concerns; financial, housing, food, and medical insecurities; and other concerns connect to services and organizations that can help them through their website at www.helpNYC.info.

Since the onset of the Coronavirus Crisis in New York City, helpNYC has been working with their listing partners like established food pantries and community kitchens to make sure they have the resources they need to keep their doors open. In addition to helpNYC's normal operation, they have started the Food Assistance Collective of New York that helps connect the people providing organizational and technical support to New Yorkers who are food insecure.

"For the past two years, New Yorkers in need have depended on helpNYC to get information about low-barrier services through our listing partners in New York. We have seen an increase in need since the onset of COVID-19 with over 1,600 new users, and traffic to our website is up 87%. We provide accurate, critical information to those who need help, and that is important to us. Information is knowledge. Knowledge is power. And when you have power, anything is possible." Josh Parkin, founder of helpNYC, said recently about the work he has been doing recently.

Josh continues, "This fundraiser will be a great time for the whole family. Marti is a Superstar when it comes to entertainment and is dedicated to his community through events like ours to raise money. I hope everyone will join us!"

BINGO with Marti Gould Cummings, A Virtual Fundraiser for helpNYC will take place August 6th at 7:00p virtually on Zoom. Tickets start at $25.00 and are available now at www.helpNYC.info and http://bingowithmarti.eventbrite.com. For more information please contact helpNYC by email at hello@helpNYC.info.

