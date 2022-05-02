BETTI & BRUCE Debut In Palm Springs At Oscar's, May 27

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico, are making their Palm Springs debut at Oscar's on May 27th at 7PM, with their hilarious, breakout musical comedy cabaret, Betti & Bruce: Trapped in Palm Springs!

Betti & Bruce are an old school singing, dancing, schtick-ing, oversharing, and over-belting Nightclub Act that have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of. They love entertaining folks with wacky Showbiz tales featuring the music of old pals like Doris Day, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and...the list goes on.

Currently touring the country, don't miss these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds as they take the nation by storm. Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Betti & Bruce: Trapped in Palm Springs

May 27th

Show at 7PM • Doors at 5:30pm for Dinner/Drink service

Runtime 70min • Tickets $50 - $40

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://oscarspalmsprings.com/product/bettibruce/

Merging high class singing with low brow musical comedy chops, Los Angeles based actor-singers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, pay loving homage to lounge and nightclub acts of old. They gleefully mine both the American songbook and current Pop to campy, comedic effect. Having performed for a combined 40+ years in theater, film and tv, the real life couple are now leaving post-pandemic audiences across the country laughing and asking for more with their charmingly outrageous Betti & Bruce alter egos.

Learn more about Betti & Bruce at https://www.bettiandbruce.com