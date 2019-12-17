Avery Sommers Will Make Her Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

Feinstein's/54 Below presents Broadway sensation Avery Sommers (Ain't Misbehavin', Showboat, Chicago, Platinum) with her hit show, For Sentimental Reasons. One of the most versatile performers, who can sing anything from blues and gospel to musical theater and standards, Avery brings to the stage a blend of it all plus some very personal stories and highlights from her successful career including Broadway, cabaret performances, and appearances at major venues like Carnegie Hall. You might also want to warm up your vocal chords and be prepared to sing along with Avery as she makes her way from The Great White Way to the Great American Songbook and even ventures into the music of the 60s and 70s. This is one show you don't want to miss!

Avery Sommers is a much sought after award-winning actress and singer who has been called a "powerhouse" by the New York Times and "showbusiness royalty" by BroadwayWorld. She has appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin and Showboat, and delighted audiences as Matron Mama Morton on the national tour of Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey, and as Jewel in The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas with Anne Margaret. She also created the recurring role of Regina Dansby on "As The World Turns" as well as the recurring role of Evelyn on the ABC Mystery Movie Series, B.L. Stryker, starring Burt Reynolds and Ossie Davis. She also co-starred with Burt Reynolds and Reba McIntyre in the CBS Movie of the Week, The Man From Left Field.

Avery will be accompanied by Tom Hubbard on bass, Don Kelly on Drums, and her MD Dana Rowe (composer of The Witches of Eastwick) on piano.

Avery Sommers in For Sentimental Reasons plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 19 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





