Avery Sommers Brings SHOWSTOPPERS to 54 Below

54 Below will present Avery Sommers in Showstopppers on Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm to headline her spectacular one-woman show. Avery Sommers is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse.

Showstoppers is a collection of songs from roles she has performed (“This Joint is Jumpin',” “Can't Help Loving That Man of Mine,” “I Know Where I've Been”) and roles she still wishes to play (“Before the Parade Passes By,” “If You Believe”) interspersed with her own showbiz anecdotes and television clips – with music direction by Phil Hinton.

Avery Sommers is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audience whether in an intimate supper club or on a Broadway stage.

