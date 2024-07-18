Ari Shapiro Returns to 54 Below in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will welcome back award-winning journalist and entertainer Ari Shapiro on January 2 – 4 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/AriShapiro.

Patron/Member & AmEx/Spotify presale begins on Fri, Jul 19 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thur, Jul 25 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

He has been named Journalist of the Year and sung at the Hollywood Bowl, and now one of America's most recognized and beloved storytellers debuts his new cabaret solo show. Hilarious and moving, Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening adapts tales from Shapiro's best-selling memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, into an evening of stories and songs about the power of listening to forge connections. Audiences will leave feeling more hopeful about the world around them...and may never listen to All Things Considered quite the same way again.

Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 2 – 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $117 (includes $12 in fees) - $122.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AriShapiro. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

