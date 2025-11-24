Anthony Nunziata to Celebrate CHRISTMAS & YOU Album at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anthony Nunziata- the acclaimed Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter – will celebrate his debut holiday collection Christmas & You with two special New York concerts at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6, both shows at 7:00 PM. He will be joined by music director Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano and Peter Bliss on guitars, in addition to special guests Jeff Franzel, Marieann Meringolo (12/5), and Janine LaManna (12/6).

The New York shows are part of a 17-city U.S. tour, which includes major markets such as Nashville, Las Vegas, Palm Beach, and more. The album is available on vinyl, CD, and digital and streaming platforms. For tour details, or to purchase, download or stream the album, please visit www.AnthonyNunziata.com.

Known for his soaring voice, captivating and theatrical stage presence, and a unique blend of classical, pop, and soulful originals, Anthony Nunziata promises an unforgettable musical experience for audiences across the country. The songs, all c0-written by Nunziata and some of the top Country and pop hitmakers, were all recorded at the famed Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN. Christmas & You was produced by Ryan Prewett (Billy Ray Cyrus).

Christmas & You showcases Nunziata’s signature soulful pop voice and heartfelt songwriting, featuring 13 brand new original Christmas songs. The genres span the holiday musical spectrum from the Motown flavor of “My Every Wish,” and spiritual and faith-affirming songs like “The Miracle” to the acoustic “Heavenly Father,” the classical-crossover and Spanish-language anthem “El Regalo Eres Tú,” and the country-camp song “Fill My Stocking Up with Coal.” Nunziata’s songwriting collaborators include Jane Bach (Reba McEntire, Jo Dee Messina, Ray Price), Peter Bliss (Barbra Streisand, Paula Abdul, NSYNC), Jeff Franzel (Taylor Dayne, Shawn Colvin, Placido Domingo), and Rudy Pérez (Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera).

Anthony Nunziata, Peter Parry, Jeff Brinkmann & Michael Schaefer, and Paul Moskowitz serve as executive producers for the album, which is released through the Nunztunes Label.