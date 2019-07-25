Annie Sherman Sings PIAF LIVES At The Green Room 42, August 7

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present Annie Sherman performing "Piaf Lives" on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 PM. Sherman, known for The King & I and Sound of Music national tours, Ragtime on Ellis Island, and Macbeth at Los Angeles Opera, brings you her original and innovative translations of Edith Piaf songs as never before heard in English.

This evening celebrating the scandalous and tragic life of Edith Piaf includes hits like "Padam," "Milord," and "La Vie en Rose." Sherman and her band perform classic tunes in a whole new light by a brilliant group of musicians and guest singers. "Piaf Lives" features Musical Director David Aaron Brown (A Bronx Tale, The King & I, Elf National Tours, Neurosis Off-Broadway), Director Michael Bradshaw Flynn (Dog Sees God Off-Broadway, Asso. Dir Jack O'Brien's: It's Only a Play, The Front Page, Assoc. Dir, Scott Ellis' Dada Woof Papa Hot), and Producer Jenn Maley (Be More Chill, Indecent, What the Constitution Means to Me).

Guest performers include Luke Smith (Significant Other, Light Years at Signature Theatre, Peter and the Starcatcher National Tour, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman), Matheus Ting (Comfort Women Off-Broadway, The King and I National Tour), Bern Tan (The King and I National Tour), Colten Blair (The Sound of Music National Tour, The Last Romance at Riverside Theatre, Hairspray NYU Tisch), and Joel Chapman (Gravity at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley).

Annie Sherman is a New York-based actress and singer of musical theatre, classical, and cabaret repertoire. Hailed by the LA Times as "especially impressive," Annie recently starred as Anna (alternate) in the Broadway national tour of The King & I (dir. Bartlett Sher) and was recognized as a finalist in the Lotte Lenya Competition. Other recent roles include: Elsa Schraeder (U/S) in the national tour of The Sound of Music (dir. Jack O'Brien), Evelyn Nesbit in the site-specific concert of Ragtime on Ellis Island (dir. Sammi Cannold), Witch in LA Opera's Macbeth (dir. Darko Tresnjak), Cathy in The Last Five Years, Nannetta in Falstaff, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, Frenchie in Cabaret, Luisa in The Fantasticks, Allana in The Little Mermaid, Johanna in Sweeney Todd, and Despina in Così fan tutte.

Annie Sherman will perform "Piaf Lives" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $20-45. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





