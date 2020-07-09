Ann Hampton Callaway Announces Live Stream Series THE CALLAWAY HIDEAWAY

Ann Hampton Callaway has announced a live stream series "The Callaway Hideaway".

The series kicks off is Sunday July 26 at 4pm PT/7PM ET. Tickets are only $20 for this 60 minute performance and you can make your payment at PayPal.Me/annhamptoncallaway/20 a Zoom link for the concert will then be emailed to you. The first performance will be Diva Power! Ann's soaring celebration of the legendary ladies who helped shape the soundtrack of our lives.

In Diva Power Ann Hampton Callaway presents a soaring celebration of the legendary ladies who helped shape the soundtrack of our lives- Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Edith Piaf, Etta James, Carole King and Joni Mitchell. In this rare intimate setting, Callaway's one woman show takes a personal look at the iconic women who were trailblazers in music and whose careers, voices and songs helped to shape Callaway's artistry. Selections include Over the Rainbow, People, How High the Moon, Tenderly, La Vie En Rose, The Folks Who Live On the Hill and A Case of You.

About Ann Hampton Callaway:

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and ! in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

