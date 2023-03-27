Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage

Andrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The Skivvies will perform at Chelsea Table + Stage on April 17th at 7pm, joined by special guests Andrew Keenan Bolger and Krysta Rodriguez!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide - Helen Hayes Award, Marry Me A Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pageant, Buyer & Cellar) met in 2003 performing in Theatreworks USA's national tour of the "Just So Stories". Quickly becoming best friends and musical collaborators, they began performing together in the city, with clothes on. The Skivvies were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations with their unique covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows, and now this "musically thrilling", undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

Previous venues include their residency at 54 Below, 42 West, The Highline Ballroom, Roseland Ballroom, Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre, The Cutting Room, Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, The Laguna Playhouse, The Purple Room Palm Springs, Tampa Theatre, Straz Centre for the Performing Arts, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Bay Street Theatre, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, Key West's Red Barn Theatre, and The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where they also starred as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show directed by Hunter Foster. Internationally, they have performed in Puerto Vallarta, and for My Vacaya at the Unico resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The Skivvies have performed at events such as Broadway Bares (raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), A Tribute to Angela Lansbury with Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole, Broadway for Obama, Human Rights Campaign benefit, Theatre C. They have made appearances on NBC, and filmed pilots for FOX, A&E, and WE. Their single, "Hardbody Hoedown" and music video directed by Augusten Burroughs, bestselling author of Running With Scissors.

Theatrically, Nick and Lauren are co-conceivers, as well as Linus and Lucy in a new actor-instrumental version of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown that debuted at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. They have also performed opposite each other in Broadway HD productions of It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play and The Importance of Being Earnest (for Laguna Playhouse), Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man (Off-Broadway), and as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show(Bucks County Playhouse), directed by Hunter Foster. This production was the launching point for their love of the score to The Rocky Horror Show which inspired Cearley and Molina to put their signature mash-up twist on the tunes to the cult classic. This led to recording their debut album now available everywhere titled The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show.




Artemisia LeFay Plays The Triad With PHANTOMS Photo
Artemisia LeFay Plays The Triad With PHANTOMS
Artemisia isn't afraid of death or the ghosts that linger; she embraces them.
Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month Photo
Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28 through April 9.
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Diane DAngelo Flies Into Audiences Hearts Photo
Diane D'Angelo Flies Into Audience's Hearts
With her sweet soprano sound and soulful storytelling skills, Diane D'Angelo makes welcome return to the stage.

More Hot Stories For You


Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next MonthEliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
March 26, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28 through April 9.
Jennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJennifer Simard, Bianca Marroquín, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
March 26, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!
March 24, 2023

See photos of Karen Mason's return to Birdland!
The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at Birdland Jazz Club Next MonthThe Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at Birdland Jazz Club Next Month
March 24, 2023

Peter and Will Anderson present the life and music of George Gershwin, with an entertaining narrative and live sextet performance.  One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of jazz and European classical music.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents James Jackson, Jr.Chelsea Table + Stage Presents James Jackson, Jr.
March 24, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music –will present James Jackson, Jr. in his new show “On Broadway” on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.
share