Amy Jo Jackson Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Amy Jo Jackson joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on October 17th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, and lends their music to the evening, too!



Amy Jo Jackson (they/she) is a writer/performer based in NYC. Their musical Hatchetation (book/music/lyrics by AJJ) was a 2021 selection for the National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, and has also been developed through She-Collective and Fresh Ground Pepper's PAL program. 2019 recipient of the Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret for "The Brass Menagerie," which was nominated for a Broadway World Award in Best Musical Comedy Cabaret. Amy Jo is also an accomplished actor, dialect coach, and a fixture in NYC nightlife. @amyjojackson

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Christine Rosenblatt, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore - with additional writers and performers to be announced!



Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.