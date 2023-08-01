Allison Blackwell, Sara Jean Ford, and Daniel Assetta join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4

The performance is on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 9:30pm EST.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Routledge Press’ highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, which will also be live streaming the event around the globe on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 9:30pm EST.

Artists scheduled to appear include Daniel Assetta (The Light in the Piazza), Bryan Austermann (Matilda), Allison Blackwell (New York, New York), LaDonna Burns (Rent), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Kali Evonne (Fun Home), Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Brian Michael Henry (Million Dollar Quartet), Chris Richie (In the Heights), Jonathan Steffins (Jersey Boys), Richard Spitaletta (Something Rotten), and Jake Urban (The Nutty Professor). More casting will be announced shortly.

Shows represented will include Dear Evan Hansen, Dreamgirls, Falsettos, The Fantasticks, Fun Home, Jersey Boys, The Merry Widow, Porgy and Bess, Rent, and West Side Story.

Join us on Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 9:30pm for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Michael Lavine.  

Schneider said, “Putting this concert together will be just one of many incredible resources for future students of musical theatre that will be available to them through the Fifty Key Musicals series. We are so honored so many legends will be back to tell us their memories of creating these landmark shows.” 

Testimonials to the power of the book include:

“This book is a wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.” – John Doyle, Tony Award Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider’s book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.” – Susan Stroman, Tony Award Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals.” – Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Fifty Key Stage Musicals, Part 4 will play 54 Below on Thursday, August 17th, 2023, at 9:30pm.

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS  tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

 




