Alicia Witt Comes to 54 Below in June

54 Below will present actor/singer songwriter Alicia Witt, following her debut show last December. A classically trained, award winning pianist, Alicia brings her original music to 54 Below for a very special solo evening of stories and songs from her life, loves, and 4 decade career in film and TV, starting with her debut in David Lynch's Dune at age 7.

Witt starred in last summer's smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage. She has also starred in nine Hallmark Christmas movies, many of which feature her original songs; Witt's full length self-produced Christmas album, I Think I'm Spending Christmas With You, came out in November 2024. She held a spot on the Billboard Top 30 Radio Chart for 5 weeks with 2021's piano power ballad “Chasing Shadows.” Witt also won her first episode on Fox's The Masked Singer in 2023.

Witt played singer Autumn Chase on ABC's “Nashville;” she performs several songs throughout season four. She can also be seen playing the piano in David Lynch's original Twin Peaks in 1990 – a role she reprised in the return in 2018. Alicia's skills on the piano were also worked into her character, Zoey, on the sitcom “Cybill” (1995-1998) and in the film Playing Mona Lisa (2000).

