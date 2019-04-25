Alexandra Silber, Drew Gehling, Carrie St. Louis And More Will Sing THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on June 2nd, 2019, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this June at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The special one night only concert evening will give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The concert will boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

The 9:30pm concert will be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will also feature Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, Chicago), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd, The Lion King), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) and Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked).

Additional performers will be announced soon.

The evening will be music directed by Brian J. Nash and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Saturday, June 2nd, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





