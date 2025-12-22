Al Hakawati Theatre Collective's ألف ليلة وليلة (THE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS) Comes to La MaMa

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present the workshop production of ألف ليلة وليلة (The Thousand and One Nights), a reimagining of the epic from Lebanese-American director and playwright Ghina Fawaz and Turkish dramaturg and artist Begüm "Begsy" Inal. The workshop will premiere at La MaMa with a preview performance on February 19, followed by a run through March 1, 2026. The production brings together a dynamic ensemble of artists from across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and beyond.

Many years ago, a story was stolen from the land of people who named the stars. This production of ألف ليلة وليلة (The Thousand and One Nights) reclaims that tale as a call to action.A bitter king, consumed by vengeance, marries a new bride each night only to have her executed at dawn, until the brilliant and courageous Scheherazade steps forward. For a thousand and one nights, she weaves a tapestry of tales, each granting her another dawn.

Through Hakawati oral tradition, poetry, puppetry, and music, this production blends Arabic folklore with contemporary stories, confronting the impact of colonialism globally while celebrating the resilience of Indigenous communities worldwide.

This workshop brings together artists from across Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Türkiye, Iran, India, Ethiopia, Peru, Serbia, the UAE, China, Vietnam, Bahrain, and the United States to create a living, global storytelling tapestry.

Cast & Creative Team:

Featuring: Karma Alami, Mark Yowakim, Lour Yasin, Eli Crenshaw-Smith, Shayan Hooshmand, Anuka Sethi, Nicole Ponce, Mikael Gemeda-Breka amd Hannah Nguyen.

Musicians: Aidan Lord, Danielle Breitstein

Creative Team:

Director/Playwright: Ghina Fawaz /غِنى فواز

Co-Adapter/Dramaturg: Begüm "Begsy" Inal

Producer: Vick Liu

Line Producers: Anuka Sethi & Shayan Hooshmand

Marketing Lead: Tiffany Zhou and Pop Up! Productions

Music Director: Aidan Lord

Scenic Design: Jackson Key & Gaya Chatterjee

Costume Design: Dante Gonzalez

Lighting Design: Steele Whitney & Chris Hanian

Props & Puppets: Emma Ruth Mathews

Production Stage Manager: Qixuan Sun

Assistant Stage Managers: Diana Chen

More Information:

Running Time: 110 minutes

Performances will take place at The Club at La MaMa

74 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003.

Tickets:

Tickets will be priced at:

$25 Adults

$20 Students/Seniors

$10 La MaMa Members

About Al Hakawati Theatre Collective:

Inspired by Hakawati storytelling tradition, Al Hakawati Theatre Collective is an ensemble-driven, artist-led contemporary theatre company of global artists, rooted in traditional storytelling practices. Centering diasporic voices, the collective creates new works that blend folklore, myth, puppetry, dance, and communal performance to explore survival, memory, and resistance through story.

About La MaMa: