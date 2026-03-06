IF WE REALLY WERE WITCHES to Begin Previews at Under St. Marks Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If We Really Were Witches is kicking off its monthly previews at Under St. Marks as it prepares for The 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

"The Crucible Meets Monty Python." What would happen if real witches dropped in on the witch hunts? Comedy, we're sure. Summoned by the ghost of a witch hunt victim, real witches Mildred, Agnes & Suds arrive to rescue innocent Obediently Snead and serve up a little justice of their own. When challenged by The Pricks of Puritanical Piety Guild and Social Club, the real witches turn the tables on those who abuse their power to harm others out of ignorance and fear.

Witches features Timothy Beaton, Siena D'Addario, Maddie Nguyen, and Olivia Swasey in this fast-paced four-person comedy that combines quick wit, physical comedy, and total irreverence for the stupid.

Created and directed by award-winning playwright Kelly F. Burr, Witches has been making the rounds in NYC and beyond. It made its fringe debut as part of the Scranton Fringe Festival where it sold out performances before returning to NYC in October where it appeared as part of Frigid New York's Days of the Dead Festival at Under St. Marks. Witches recently appeared in February 2026 at The Tank as part of their devlelopmental series.

Now, Witches returns to Under St. Marks as it begins its New York previews for its full run at Paradise in The Vault as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this coming August. Witches is co-produced by Scene 24 Productions & Frigid New York. The production team includes Eleanor O'Meara (assistant director), Rachel Franke (production manager), and Kristen Kingsley (technical director).

Performances will run: Sat. Mar. 21st, 4:30: Under St. Marks, NYC; Sat. May 9th, 6:30: Under St. Marks, NYC; Sat. June 6th, 6:30: Under St. Marks, NYC; and Sun. July 19th, 4:30: Under St. Marks, NYC.