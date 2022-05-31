Al Gravina Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Al Gravina is set to join the cast of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 19th, 9:30p.m.

Al is a recent James Madison University alum, graduating with a B.A in Musical Theatre and a minor in Environmental Studies. Favorite credits include: Judas in Godspell , St. Jimmy in American Idiot, Sir in Side Show and Love in Everybody. @al.gravina, algravina.com

Formally known as DUETS with thewriteteachers.com, DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where up-and-coming musical theatre performers get to sing with their Broadway and showbiz idols.

Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, Katie Lemmen, and Morgan Milone, with additional performers soon to be announced! Stay tuned for upcoming cast and creative announcements for Volume 8 by following along at @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram.

Created and produced by Megan Minutillo.

DUETS: The Concert Series plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, August 19th, 2022, at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

