Aggeliki Performs At Chelsea Table and Stage on June 24th With Music Director Dayramir Gonzalez, and More

Aggeliki joins forces with acclaimed Afro-Cuban jazz pianist Dayramir Gonzalez for an evening of beloved American and international jazz songs, reimagined. This exclusive evening will also constitute the first public performance of some of Aggeliki's original work, as a sneak peek of upcoming releases!

Aggeliki is an up and coming NYC-based vocal artist from Athens, Greece, focused primarily on ethno jazz, soul and Greek traditional music. Singing and performing were always innate in her. She began studying classical piano at the age of 7 and continued her musical studies at Boston University, while earning her Bachelors in international relations. She worked with the United Nations both in Geneva, Switzerland and in Colombia before she earned her Juris Doctor from the City University of New York School of Law. Her first single release,"Samba Griega", was a collaboration with Greece's legendary poet, Lina Nikolakopoulou, with radio airplay on some of the world's top jazz stations, including WBGO. She has performed at Boston's Fenway Park, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, and the Massachusetts State House, among others. She is currently working on her first EP. She spends her Saturday mornings directing the children's choir at Saint Paraskevi Greek school in Long Island, which performs every year at the Greek Independence Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. Her passion for music stems from music's unique ability to connect people across geographical and cultural boundaries. She is an attorney and realtor by trade.

