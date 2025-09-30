Adam Chanler-Berat, Regina Strayhorn and Kalani Queypo to Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rhinebeck Writers Retreat alumni writers Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal; RWR Residency ‘20 & ‘23, Triple R ‘24), Regina Strayhorn (Bandits on the Run; RWR Residency ‘24), and Kalani Queypo (“Jamestown”, “Fear the Walking Dead”; RWR Residency ‘20, Triple R ‘22) will host the 2025 Gala Concert honoring Founder Kathy Evans. The event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage in Manhattan on November 10, 2025 at 6:30pm.

The Gala Concert will be an evening of songs and stories to celebrate the 2025 RWR writers and to honor the visionary leadership and remarkable tenure of Founder Kathy Evans. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the writers over hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and then enjoy a concert of their new music performed by Broadway artists. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat exists to support musical theatre writers and has become a crucial incubator for new musicals. We offer nine weeklong writing residencies for musical theatre writing teams each summer, and Triple R (“2 Readings and a Residency”) each spring. Our programs are designed to provide artists with space and time, without financial burden or external pressure, so they can focus solely on their craft and the development of their show. If you likewise love and admire writers and new musicals, please join us by purchasing a ticket or a tribute ad or making a donation!



