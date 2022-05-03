Actor Alison Arngrim Returns To NYC with CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: NELLIE OLESON LIVE!, May 8

Former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner ALISON ARNGRIM continues to tour the world with her critically acclaimed CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: NELLIE OLESON LIVE! Best known as acid-tongued, pre-Midol meanie Nellie Oleson from "Little House on the Prairie", Alison Arngrim presents an uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multi media about life as everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets.

Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, she let all the secrets loose of "Little House on the Prairie", Hollywood and much. Recalling her life and career as bitchy Nellie Oleson, Arngrim startles audiences internationally with off-color jokes about child stars and TV icons of the 1970's and 80s including Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Eartha Kitt, RuPaul, Bette Midler and more.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: NELLIE OLESON LIVE! makes it annual return to New York on Sunday, May 8 at 4pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Café at 407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue). Doors open 1 hour before showtime. Tickets are $25 each. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum. For reservations call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH: NELLIE OLESON LIVE! premiered at New York's legendary Fez in 2002 and has now become a worldwide phenomenon. In the US, it has been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, and even Maui. Internationally, "Confessions d'une Garce de La Prairie," performed entirely in French has tourned extensively throughout France including a sold out stop at the Palais des Congres."

Born in Queens, New York, ALISON ARNGRIM has been performing stand-up since age 15 at such notable comedy clubs as Laugh Factory, The Improvisation and Comedy Store. In addition to seven years on "Little House on the Prairie," Alison has guest starred on "Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island," among others. After her good friend and "Little House" co-star Steve Tracy died of AIDS in 1986, Alison became a prominent AIDS activist with AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). In 1988 Alison spoke before the Presidential Commission on AIDS and was the first woman to receive the "Friend in Deed" award at APLA. In 1992 Alison was presented with a resolution by the Los Angeles City Council commending her on her work on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS. In 2004, Arngrim revealed to the world that she was sexually molested as a child and joined the advisory board of Protect, a group that fights to give children a voice in the war against child abuse. In 2006 she received the prestigious Justice Award from Justice for Children, a national child protection organization and an award from The National Association to Protect Children. Another milestone in her career happened in 2007 when, after much lobbying, she was proudly placed on Mr. Blackwell's "Worst Dressed List" alongside Victoria Beckham, Lindsay Lohan and Mary-Kate Olsen.