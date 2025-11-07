AT THIS PERFORMANCE.. Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from Ragtime; Wicked; Hadestown; Aladdin; Beetlejuice; Masquerade; and The Seat Of Our Pants.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, November 17th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 190th edition are Sophie Aknin (Understudy for the role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice)., Cole Burden (Understudy for the roles of Mr. Antrobus and Announcer in The Seat of Our Pants), John Clay III (Understudy for the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime), Jeffey Cornelius (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Georgia Mendes (Understudy for the roles of Christine Daee, Carlotta and Madame Giry in Masquerade), Tevae Vontrell Shoels (Understudy for the roles of The Genie and Babkak in Aladdin).and Olivia Valli (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked)Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,