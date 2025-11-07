AT THIS PERFORMANCE.. Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

The performance is on Monday, November 17th.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from Ragtime; Wicked; Hadestown; Aladdin; Beetlejuice; Masquerade; and The Seat Of Our Pants.
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, November 17th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.
Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers scheduled for the 190th edition are Sophie Aknin (Understudy for the role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice)., Cole Burden (Understudy for the roles of Mr. Antrobus and Announcer in The Seat of Our Pants), John Clay III (Understudy for the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime), Jeffey Cornelius (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Georgia Mendes (Understudy for the roles of Christine Daee, Carlotta and Madame Giry in Masquerade), Tevae Vontrell Shoels (Understudy for the roles of The Genie and Babkak in Aladdin).and Olivia Valli (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked)Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt,
At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1354 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6463 roles in 712 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Kevin Csolak, Taylor Marie Daniel, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Natalie Charlé Ellis, Ali Ewoldt, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Keri Rene Fuller, Annie Funke, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Alex Joseph Grayson, Becky Gulsvig,, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Khadijah Hetsberger, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Roibyn Hurder, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Savy Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Hannah Kevitt, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Claire Kwon,Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, , Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable; Lauren Marcus, Marcus M. Martin, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Juliette Ojeda, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Sydney Parra, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Jonalyn Saxer, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, Kevin Spirtas, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Christopher James Tamayo, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Tryphena Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Dan'yelle Williamson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Hailee Kaleem Wright. ;Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.
