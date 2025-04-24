AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 In May

The performance is on Monday, May 19th.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from Smash; Just In Time; Operation Mincemeat; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Redwood;l Boop! The Musical; & Juliet And Music City: The Musical.
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, May 19th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.
Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".
Performers scheduled for the 184th pedition are Daniel Brackett (Standby for the role of Spencer in Redwood); Victoria Byrd (Understudy for the roles of Betty Boop and Trisha in Boop! The Musical); Chelle Denton (Understudy for the roles of Chloe and Susan Proctor in Smash); Emily Fink (Standby for the roles of Helen/Maggi/Millicent e in Dead Outlaw), Danny Hayward (Standby for the roles of TJ, Bakerman/Starky Stiles and Drew in Music City: The Musical), Ryo Kamibayashi (Understudy for the role of Frederic in Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Elsa Keefe (Understudy for the roles of Anne and Angelique in & Juliet) Jessi Kirtley (Standby for the roles of Ewan Montagu & Others, Jean Leslie & Others and Johnny Bevan & Others in the Broadway production of Operation Mincemeat) and Matt Magnusson (Understudy for the roles of Bobby Darin, Don Kirshner, Charlie Maffia, Murray The K, Giorgio, Angelo, and Ahmer Ertegun in Just in Time). The evening will also feature a Special Guest Appearance by Sam Hartley (Operation Mincemeat). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean.
