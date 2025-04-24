AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from Smash; Just In Time; Operation Mincemeat; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Redwood;l Boop! The Musical; & Juliet And Music City: The Musical.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, May 19th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

