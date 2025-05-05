ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT Hits the 54 Below Stage May 19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2024-2025 Season on May 19th, 2024, at 9:30pm. The performance will also be live-streamed.

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget. Across Broadway’s 41 stages, new performers are appearing as helper bots, pirates, and even cartoon characters! Some join their show Off-Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Boston, or even London. Other shows open fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage. So everybody join us at 54 Below as we cheer for the amazing and landmark 2024-2025 season of Broadway debuts!

54 Below will again celebrate the amazing and landmark Broadways of the current Broadway season. Join cast members from Death Becomes Her, Dead Outlaw, Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Boulevard, Just In Time, Floyd Collins and more as they sing from their heart and share the unforgettable story of how they learned they would be making their Broadway dreams finally come true! The special evening will truly celebrate the amazing impact these performers have made on the Broadway community through their debut and all that is coming next!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Alex Dorf (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Emily Fink (Dead Outlaw), Angelica Hale (Boop! The Musical), Lakota Knuckle (Death Becomes Her), Matt Magnusson (Just In Time, A Wonderful World), Nicholas Matos (Smash), Justin Showell (Floyd Collins), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending) and Grace Hodgett Young (Sunset Boulevard)

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

Another Opening, Another Debut! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 19, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

