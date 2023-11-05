ANDERSONS PLAY ARLEN: THE WIZARD OF OZ & MORE to Play Symphony Space Next Month

The Saturday, December 2nd shows will be at 3:00pm & 5:30pm.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

ANDERSONS PLAY ARLEN: The Wizard of Oz & More, featuring Vince Giordano & Molly Ryan, will play Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Saturday, December 2nd. Shows at 3:00pm & 5:30pm.

“Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (New York Times) Peter and Will Anderson will present the life and music of Harold Arlen, with an entertaining narrative, captivating video presentation, and live music with their sextet. Songs will include "Stormy Weather," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "It's Only a Paper Moon," "I've Got The World on a String," and "Get Happy."

Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.  For more information, visit PeterAndWillAnderson.com

Peter & Will Anderson - saxophones, clarinets, flute
Vince Giordano - acoustic bass
Molly Ryan - vocals
Dalton Ridenhour - piano
Paul Wells - drum set




