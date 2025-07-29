AMERICAN IDIOT: A 21ST CENTURY ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION is Coming to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 21st, Broadway's beating punk heart will come alive again at 54 Below, as a stacked lineup of stage rebels and Green Day disciples take the mic for American Idiot: A 21st Anniversary Celebration.

Produced by Sing Street's Max Bartos, American Idiot tour alum Matt DeAngelis, and director/producer Laura Pietropinto, this explosive tribute concert marks over two decades since Green Day's iconic album first shook the world-and ten years since the curtain fell on Broadway's most electrifying rock opera.

It's not just nostalgia-it's a reckoning. With a full band onstage and a roster of original cast members from Broadway and the national tour, this night promises deep cuts, cult favorites, and the hits that defined a generation. Expect the raw power of "Jesus of Suburbia," the aching poetry of "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and the rebellious anthem that started it all-"American Idiot."

Among the performers returning to the front lines are American Idiot Broadway and tour alums Van Hughes, Gerard Canonico, Nicci Claspell, Matt DeAngelis, Brian Charles Johnson, Carson Higgins, Brandon Kalm, and Johnny Newcomb, Francesca Granell and more surprise guests will be announced in the lead-up to the show. Also joining the lineup are Max Bartos (Sing Street), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill), and many more TBA!

There are two chances to catch the chaos-7:00pm and 9:30pm-but seating is limited and expected to sell out fast. Tickets start at $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Premium and VIP options are available for those looking to relive the glory from the best seats in the house.

This is more than a concert. It's a celebration of rebellion, heartbreak, and finding your voice in a world on fire.

Join us. Don't let the 21st century pass you by.

