ALEXSEI's QUEST to Premiere at Don't Tell Mama in October

A special concert of the new musical, ALEXSEI's QUEST will be in the Original Room of Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, October 21 at 9:30 p.m.

The idea of this musical was inspired by the life of Alexsei Navalny, a man who gave his life fighting for Freedom and Democracy in Russia. Alexsei was found dead in a remote Russian prison in February 2024. This play deals with his "afterlife."

Upon arriving in the afterlife, which at first looks like Heaven, walls come down once again imprisoning him. He is met by two guides, the ruthless Kostya and the Puck like Vadima, who give him his Quest, they say it's from him to find out why it's been so hard to establish Freedom and Democracy in Russia. If he completes the Quest he'll move on in his spiritual development but if he fails not only will he remain in the small, dank cell for all eternity but the safety of his family back in the previous station couldn't be assured.

Alexsei must overcome the many obstacles they put in his path and travel far back in time to discover the foundational Myths that strongly influence the idea of Russia to this day and, along with the ruthless exercise of state power, have stood in the way of breaking the hold that Autocracy has had on the Russian psyche and soul.

"Alexsei Navalny represents the best that a man can be in this life, a truly inspiring human" say George Pfirrmann and Jamie Allen