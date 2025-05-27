ACTS OF LOVE: THE SONGS OF JASON ROBERT BROWN To Return To 54 Below In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Acts of Love: The Songs of Jason Robert Brown" on Tuesday, June 3rd at 9:30 PM. Explore different forms of love through the lens of Jason Robert Brown's incredible musicals.

This revue will bring songs from 13, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County, Parade, Songs for a New World, Mr. Saturday Night, and more to the famed 54 Below stage, featuring a cast of Broadway's present and future stars.

The show had a sold-out performance at 54 Below in January of 2025 and will return this June featuring performances from Bridget Byrnes, Elena Farley, Peyton Ávila Herzog, Liesie Kelly (Jagged Little Pill national tour), Lily Lindstrom, CJ Martinez (Nickelodeon's Warped!), Sarah Mesibov, Madeline Ritter, Sydney Shuck (Annie national tour), Nadia Jewel Vito (Shrek national/international tour), and Kaylie Wood. The show will be directed by David Rosenthal (Matilda), music directed by Darrick Brown, assistant directed by Lily Lindstrom, and produced by David Rosenthal and Nina Osso. The band will feature Darrick Brown, Xander Dawson, Jonathan Goldberg, Zach Friedman, and Mitchell Lee. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

"Acts of Love: The Songs of Jason Robert Brown" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, June 3rd at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 including fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 including fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds