ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, December 1

Drag and nightlife event for people with disabilities returns for one night only

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Access Happy Hour is back for an unforgettable evening of performances on the Oasis main stage for a REAL GOOD TIME.

San Francisco's favorite drag show promoting nightlife inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities returns for one night only with drag, music, dance, raffle prizes and more!

Bring your friends and make some new ones! Hosted by Linty and featuring fabulous performers with and without disabilities, funds from Access Happy Hour help support AccessSFUSD, a community-based transition program for young adults with disabilities ages 18-22.

Oasis is a 21+ venue. Oasis is wheelchair accessible. For specific access needs or
questions, please email accesshappyhoursf@gmail.com.
Tickets prices:
GA- $20
Front cabaret seating- $30
Runway seating- $40
Sliding scale available- No one turned away for lack of funds



