Shutdown Streaming
A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL Goes Virtual Next Week

The show will take place live on Instagram Sunday, August 16th 2020 at 6:00PM EST / 12:00AM CEST.

Aug. 8, 2020  

A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL Goes Virtual Next WeekSolomon Kee's A NIGHT WITH MR. WONDERFUL goes virtual! A Night With Mr. Wonderful will take place live on Instagram Sunday, August 16th 2020 at 6:00PM EST / 12:00AM CEST.

A Night With Mr. Wonderful is a variety show like no other. Solomon Kee stars as Mr. Wonderful and covers everything from R&B to Rock & Roll. He also takes you on a journey back to the Rat Pack era covering many of the hits Sammy Davis Jr. made famous like, Mr. Bojangles, Birth of the Blues, and Candyman.

Mr. Wonderful will also feature guest from around the world like Iñaki Baldassarre who is known for his premier cabaret "Por Este Amor" and his online show "The English Garden" in Madrid, Spain. Then he'll take you down to Atlanta, Georgia with Kristen Jeter from the Broadway National Tour "The Book of Mormon".



