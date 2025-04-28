54/54/54 Returns to 54 Below This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's favorite fast-paced tradition returns as 54/54/54 lights up 54 Below on Sunday, May 4 at 9:30 PM. Now celebrating its sixth consecutive year, this high-energy theatrical event challenges 54 performers to deliver 54 songs—each in just 54 seconds—pushing artistry, comedy, and chaos to thrilling new heights.

Taking center stage this year are a powerhouse roster of Broadway and television favorites: Chloe Troast (Saturday Night Live), Annie Golden (Hair, Orange Is the New Black), Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud), Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, Saturday Night Live), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Pretty Woman), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Caroline, or Change), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton, Head Over Heels), Giancarlo Audino (Titanique), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies) and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Octet, Merrily...), each bringing their signature style and high-octane energy to 54 Below's most thrilling night of the year.

They are joined by an electrifying company of performers including Aaron J. Albano, Philippe Arroyo, Brittain Ashford, Taylor Blackwell, RJ Christian, Josh Daniel, Ashley Everhart, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Ellis Gage, Samantha Gershman, Morgan Siobhan Green, Tom Greenfield, Arnold Harper II, Afra Hines, Marina Kondo, Samantha Massell, Devin McCall, Joseph Medeiros, Kara Ashlee Oates, Mia Pak, Matt Paris, Ellis Piper, MiMi Scardulla, Isabella Scolaro, Vishal Vaidya, Olivia Valli, Kuhoo Verma, Nikisha Williams, Grace Yurchuk, and more surprise guests to be announced.

The production is helmed by music director and producer Ben Caplan, with Philip Romano serving as host, producer, and director. The Production Team also includes Victoria Ungvarsky, Allison Frasca, and Suraj Uttamchandani, with Naomi Castellano and Taylor Maimbourg joining the creative staff as swings.

Since its inception, 54/54/54 has become a cult favorite among cabaret fans and Broadway insiders alike. Past editions have featured performers such as Tony Award winners and nominees Ariana DeBose, Andrew Barth Feldman, Shoshana Bean, Rob McClure, and Bonnie Milligan, cementing the evening's reputation for surprise star power and unforgettable performances.

Tickets for 54/54/54 are now on sale at 54below.org/events/54-54-54-5, with general admission starting at $40–$51, VIP seating at $62, and premium seating at $84 (inclusive of fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Doors open at 9:00 PM.

