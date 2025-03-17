54 SINGS CELINE DION Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present 54 Sings Celine Dion. Join A SHARP in collaboration with And Beyond Entertainment as they give a toast to the best-selling Canadian singer of all time- Céline Dion, in an evening of gorgeous ballads and “iconique” pop hits. The performance is on March 20th, 2025 at 9:30pm.

With her truly powerful voice and signature style, Dion is one of the most influential female artists of our time. In the span of her smash-hit 30+ year career, her songs have become the soundtrack to some of our favorite moments in film, television, and even theatre (shout out to our girlfriends at Titanique!). Audiences can expect an evening of some of her most decadent and soul-stirring songs, including “I’m Alive,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and many more. Featuring cast alum from Titanique, this will truly be something worth “Driving All Night” to get to!

Starring in this one night only concert will be Titanique’s own Anne Fraser Thomas and Rose Messenger joined by Reese Brooks, Lily Bucko, Pasquale Crociata, Eleanna Fin, Ellis Gage, Amanda Gomes, Zoe Killian, Jade McLeod, Julia Neiman, Sarah Pansing, and Diane Phelan.

The creatives include Producer Anthony Allocca and Rissa Lavilla, Production Assistant Mateo Gutierrez, and music direction by Sam Nasar, joined by Jairo Campo on guitar and Emma Kroll on drums, and Jack Beal on bass. For more information or purchase tickets, click here.

Comments